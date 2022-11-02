Backyard Babies: Jetlag - The Movie

Not Available

Jetlag - The Movie is a documentary about a band that carved out their own piece of music history by staying true to their beliefs about how to carry on the tradition of rock 'n' roll music. From fighting the trends in the industry and taking on the challenges of the road as well as an unsympathetic media – to becoming an act that finally earned some respect. In this movie, you'll get an insider's perspective of what has happened during the past 15 years. Exclusive live shots, behind the scenes footage filmed by the band, individual interviews, and an insane rollercoaster ride around the world. The highs, the lows, the hangovers and the encores are all included in Jetlag – The Movie. Will they become part of music history? Well, let's see after another 15 years or when rock 'n' roll is dead... AND THAT IS SURE AS HELL AIN'T GONNA HAPPEN as long as the BACKYARD BABIES are around. Buckle up and enjoy.