Swedish rock sensation Backyard Babies have delighted us with a truly breathtaking live recording! ‘Live at Cirkus’ contains 17 hits, all taken from the 2016 Cirkus Theatre concert in Stockholm. Nicke Borg and team are in seriously good shape and can literally make the stage shake. If you’re a fan of Hardcore Superstar, Michael Monroe, the Hellacopters or Buckcherry, then the live performance quality of this band will win you over for sure.