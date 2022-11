Not Available

A madman unleashes a biological weapon powerful enough to wipe out life on earth in this apocalyptic horror story. As the flesh-eating bacteria spreads, people drop like flies and a top secret military team is called in to stop the outbreak. But the maniac may just succeed: By the time the experts are called in, the contagion has taken on a life of its own. Alison Whitney, Benjamin Kanes, Miya Sagara and Andrew Kranz star.