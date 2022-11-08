Not Available

Bad

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Camelot Pélis S.L.

Concerns an Irish woman, Cathy (Pauline Cadell), who dearly loves her Portuguese lawyer husband, Pedro (Rui Morisson); however, unbeknownst to her, he engages in one tryst after another. Cathy soon finds herself trying to help a young delinquent get off heroin, while the youth's desperate mother joins a weird religious cult. In other segments, an elderly man is nearly driven mad with grief at the loss of his granddaughter in a train station, while a down-and-out jeweler ushers the young girl to a hotel room.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images