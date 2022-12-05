Not Available

If you think it's funny to watch a drunkard, think of the fun you'll have watching someone on acid. This movie follows a doomed character who can't seem to go a day without tripping, venturing into one misadventure after another. Yes, taking acid can make a normal routine, like going to work, seem like an odyssey, complete with monsters (toilet sharks), perils (the sidewalk turning into an inferno), and beautiful maidens. Peter Steele from Type O Negative guest stars in this unusual comedy.