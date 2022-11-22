Not Available

Taking a hard punch in the ring, careening 150 miles-per-hour around a NASCAR track or leading a combat mission, it's a brave new world for gay men openly pursuing their professional passions, defying stereotypes, discrimination and setting the stage for a new generation. "Bad Ass Gays" is a documentary that tells the personal stories -- reality style -- of gay men in "manly" professions, going on the job with them, revealing their motives, passions, joys, challenges and struggles to succeed.