Not Available

In this classic martial arts action film -- part of the Bad Azz Muthaz collection -- kung fu champ Bruce Lee's training guidebook has disappeared. One of Lee's disciples (Dragon Lee) teams with the Black Dragon (played by legendary kung fu master Ron Van Clief) in an effort to find the precious manual. Together, they battle an army of gangsters from Japan, Korea and Hong Kong in an epic struggle to determine who will claim the prize.