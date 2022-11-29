Not Available

»I’d prefer to be the film myself than just the director«: with Klaus Lemke, the boundaries between life and screen are fluid. For more than 50 years he has made films on low budgets using amateur actors without a screenplay. His cinema is brutal and impulsive, every film a slap in the face for the staid productions of the mainstream. In Bad Boy Lemke, he brings unfinished projects to an end and reflects on his body of work – of course à la Lemke: radical, confusing and powerful.