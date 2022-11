Not Available

This memorable Bad Brains concert is actually a compilation of moments culled from a three-day hard-core festival in 1982 sponsored by the legendary CBGB rock club. Selections from the punk pioneers include "Big Take Over," "Attitude," "Fearless Vampire Killers," "How Low Can a Punk Get?" "Riot Squad," "Coptic Times," "We Will Not," "The Meek Shall Inherit" and "Supertouch."