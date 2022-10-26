Bad Building

Not Available

The Desmond - the building's pleasant sounding name hides a troubled past. The high rise has a long history of fires, murders, madness and even colonial era genocide upon the site. The towering building has stood empty for the better part of a century and even squatters dare not enter it's fortress like walls. But now Johnny Craig, the host of the popular TV paranormal investigation show 'America's Most Haunted' is planning to do a prime-time special from inside The Desmond. With no known way in, or out, Craig has contacted a group of urban explorers to help him and his film crew enter the building. But when Craig and his team set foot inside The Desmond the events that caused the building to be abandoned in the first place begin to repeat.