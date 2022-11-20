Not Available

All Norah ever wanted to be was a reality TV star. But her dream-come-true quickly turns into a nightmare when she allows a motley television crew of chickens, led by a sociopath, 'Charlie Chicken', to invade her home, manipulate her emotions, and drag her and her soon-to-be-ex-boyfriend into the desert on what is supposed to be a glamorous reality TV shoot. Deep in the surreal landscapes of the Joshua Tree desert, it becomes a battle of species. The hilarious antics of the oddball chicken crew, the blind faith of a reality TV star wannabe, and the cruel perversions of one really 'bad chicken', all spiral downward into an extremely unique Spaghetti Western.