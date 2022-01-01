Bad Company - Hard Rock Live

Not Available

Recorded on August 8, 2008 at the Seminole Hard Rock Live in Hollywood Florida, captures the last remaining original band members, Rodgers, Kirke and Ralphs, in a one night only show. They run through a set list consisting of all the expected Bad Company hits, including the aforementioned numbers and other crowd pleasers such as “Seagull,” “Honey Child,” and “Live for the Music.” At times the songs can be a little repetitive in nature, and the band are not the most engaging on stage, but they do prove they can still rock out after all these years.