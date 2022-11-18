Bad Company - Live at Wembley

Not Available

When legendary classic rockers Bad Company performed at the historic British venue Wembley Arena in London on a beautiful April 2010 spring night, high-definition cameras captured the whole evening in all its glory. There was magic in the air as all three original Bad Company members - vocalist extraordinaire Paul Rodgers, guitarist Mick Ralphs and drummer Simon Kirke - are augmented by bassist Lynn Sorensen and guitarist Howard Leese. (Original bassist Boz Burrell died in 2006.) The set list is packed with every major hit, fan favorites and seldom-heard deep album cuts.