Bad Company - Live at Wembley

When legendary classic rockers Bad Company performed at the historic British venue Wembley Arena in London on a beautiful April 2010 spring night, high-definition cameras captured the whole evening in all its glory. There was magic in the air as all three original Bad Company members - vocalist extraordinaire Paul Rodgers, guitarist Mick Ralphs and drummer Simon Kirke - are augmented by bassist Lynn Sorensen and guitarist Howard Leese. (Original bassist Boz Burrell died in 2006.) The set list is packed with every major hit, fan favorites and seldom-heard deep album cuts.

