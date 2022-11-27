Bad Detective

Not Available

The story begins in the late Qing Dynasty and early Republic of China. It tells about a sensational homicide and robbery in a small town in Hubei. Qin Gang, a dartman, died strangely, and Deng Ting, a police detective in the town, was appointed to investigate. Shortly after Deng Ting and his assistant Song Feiyan surveyed the scene, the suspect was locked into a man named Chen Tianhe. The arrested Chen Tianhe confessed to the case, directly acknowledging that the homicide was committed by himself. This made Deng Ting doubt, and immediately sent Song Feiyan to continue the investigation to collect details that might be missed. The case was unfolded in an unexpected direction at this time, and things were not as simple as Deng Taki and others had imagined. It turned out that it all started with a wrongly judged case ten years ago...