Bad Family (Finnish: Paha perhe) is a 2010 Finnish drama/black comedy film written and directed by Aleksi Salmenperä and produced by Aki Kaurismäki. The film tells the story of an overly protective and controlling father who suspects incest is taking place between his own son and daughter. These growing suspicions and concerns cause the father to become delusional and unrelenting in his quest to end the love affair between his children. Distributed domestically by Sandrew Metronome, Bad Family was theatrically released in Finland on January 29, 2010. From February 14 to February 21, 2010, it was screened at the 60th Berlin International Film Festival