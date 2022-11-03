Not Available

Bad Film

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

From the Japan Society website for its North American Premiere at the 2013 New York Asian Film Festival: "In an alternate history 1997, Tokyo is a gangland war zone, divided between feuding factions from the Chinese Baihubang and the Japanese Kamikaze. The Kamikaze prowl the streets in a campaign bus, spewing vitriol from a loudspeaker; their leader is a bald lunatic whose only abiding passion is for a severed pig's head he keeps in a plastic bag. The hyperactive narrator tells us that ancient race hatred is the war's driving force. But when a Kamikaze girl meets a beautiful Chinese junk dealer, a lesbionic Romeo & Juliet story blossoms. Soon, they and the other closeted queers, freaks and cripples of the rival gangs band together to form a more perfect, omnisexual union. It appears that the years of old grudges and mutually assured destruction are at an end. Nothing could be stronger than love. Except hate."

Cast

Yoshihiro Nishimura
Sion Sono
Takeshi Itô

