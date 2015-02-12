2015

The film is about a high school tech whiz (Laura Marano), who is determined to become prom queen. But on the big day, she suddenly wakes up having a bad hair day, and her destroyed prom dress, and everything that can go wrong, does go badly wrong. A police officer (Leigh-Allyn Baker) seeks the necklace that the teen somehow ends up possessing. Prom day goes really bad as the pair is pursued by a dogged jewel thief (Christian Campbell) on a wild ride cross around the city.