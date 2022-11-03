Not Available

A shocking crime forces a man to re-evaluate his life, only to find that going straight is more complicated than he imagined in this acclaimed drama from Finland. Ali (Jorma Tommila) is a low-level criminal who spends much of his spare time working out at a gym with his brother Pulu (Tommi Eronen). Ali spends most of his day stoned on marijuana, while Pulu is known to drink cleaning products when he's run out of booze. Ali has fallen in love with Inka (Maria Jarvenhelmi), a bright woman with a mind of her own, and her independent nature occasionally throws him into a fit of jealousy. Bad Luck Love was the first film to be nominated in all 12 categories at the Jussis Awards, the Finnish Academy Awards.