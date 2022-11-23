Not Available

Welcome to Butcher's Mill, Illinois, home to a meat-packing plant, a junk yard, and Buddy and Earl, two likable losers who crave the sweet smell of success. Earl is a simple man with a simple desire--to marry Pam, the only available girl in town. But she'll only give herself to a man who meets her strict criteria, including trailer-home ownership. And Earl's conniving boss at the meat-packing plant will do anything to win Pam's heart first. Buddy, on the other hand, wrongly fancies himself a master criminal, scheming big and failing big while avoiding both legitimate employment and his heartless parole officer. When Buddy hatches a brainless scheme to kidnap a corrupt U.S. Congressman for ransom.