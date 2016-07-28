2016

Bad Moms

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 28th, 2016

Studio

STX Entertainment

A woman with a seemingly perfect life - a great marriage, overachieving kids, beautiful home, stunning looks and still holding down a career. However she's over-worked, over committed and exhausted to the point that she's about to snap. Fed up, she joins forces with two other over-stressed moms and all go on a quest to liberate themselves from conventional responsibilities, going on a wild un-mom like binge of freedom, fun and self-indulgence - putting them on a collision course with PTA Queen Bee Gwendolyn and her clique of devoted perfect moms.

Cast

Mila KunisAmy Mitchell
Kristen BellKiki
Kathryn HahnCarla
Annie MumoloVicky
Christina ApplegateGwendolyn
Jada Pinkett SmithStacy

