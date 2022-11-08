Not Available

A black comedy revolving around the humiliating lengths that people will resort to in order to get by in an unstable financial world from applying for welfare to the compromise of personal ideals to all out robbery. The film follows four characters - two leftover punks from the 80s, a typical gray-suited businessman and a vegetarian idealist - in their desperate struggle to hold onto their respective stations in life. These deftly interwoven stories form a cautionary tale of how people deal with the search for quick cash. In desperate times, even good people turn to bad money. Written by John Hazlett and Blake Brooker