1996

Uncle Ted and his bimbo are attacked by a werewolf. Ted survives the attack, but is wounded. Now Ted believes that the only way to get rid of the werewolf inside him is to seek the love of his family. He accepts the invitation of his sister and her young son to park his tin can in their backyard. However, the were-fection has changed Ted, leaving only the fearless hound Thor to protect the husband-less Janet and her progeny.