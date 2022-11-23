Not Available

The faith of all Christians is tested daily. When that faith is a test from God, how quick will we respond? How much can we take before we abandon our faith? What is our human breaking point? Yet, many times we expect God to respond quickly. But, is waiting on God part of the test? Barb Grantham is a good Christian. Despite planning to the contrary, she finds herself stranded in a Bad Neighborhood and under, what she believes to be, attack. She has no one to call on but God. She cries out for help from Him. She has only her prayers to guard her. As events unfold, she loses faith, thinking that God has abandoned her. But has He?