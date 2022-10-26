Bad Timing

Alex Linden is a psychiatrist living in Vienna who meets Milena Flaherty though a mutual friend. Though Alex is quite a bit older than Milena, he's attracted to her young, carefree spirit. Despite the fact that Milena is already married, their friendship quickly turns into a deeply passionate love affair that threatens to overtake them both. When Milena ends up in the hospital from an overdose, Alex is taken into custody by Inspector Netusil.
|Art Garfunkel
|Alex Linden
|Theresa Russell
|Milena Flaherty
|Harvey Keitel
|Inspector Netusil
|Denholm Elliott
|Stefan Vognic
|Daniel Massey
|Foppish Man
|Dana Gillespie
|Amy Miller
View Full Cast >