1980

Bad Timing

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 1st, 1980

Studio

Recorded Picture Company

Alex Linden is a psychiatrist living in Vienna who meets Milena Flaherty though a mutual friend. Though Alex is quite a bit older than Milena, he's attracted to her young, carefree spirit. Despite the fact that Milena is already married, their friendship quickly turns into a deeply passionate love affair that threatens to overtake them both. When Milena ends up in the hospital from an overdose, Alex is taken into custody by Inspector Netusil.

Cast

Art GarfunkelAlex Linden
Theresa RussellMilena Flaherty
Harvey KeitelInspector Netusil
Denholm ElliottStefan Vognic
Daniel MasseyFoppish Man
Dana GillespieAmy Miller

Images