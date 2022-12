Not Available

The Vipers, one of the most feared drug dealing gangs, led by Vicky, steals The Joker, a new drug. When drug dealer, Rama, is murdered, Gatot, a drug enforcer is called in. Rizo, Rama's older brother, leader of the Bad Wolves gang, is upset by the killing. Rizo concludes that it is the Vipers who are behind Rama's murder. After that, an all-out gangland warfare erupts.