Badai di Awal Bahagia

Not Available

While driving his car, Rhoma sees some car robbers in action. He notifies the police through radio and directly confronts the robbers. Shortly after, the police arrive and arrest the robbers. As a result, Rhoma and his wife are persecuted. Their son, Dedi, is kidnapped and they are asked for ransom. Rhoma does not inform the police for fear of his son’s safety. He carries the ransom by himself which they consider too small. They demand that Rhoma robs a bank. This incident shocks the public, especially when several newspapers label Rhoma as the ringleader. Rhoma is furious. He cooperates with the police to apprehend the gang of robbers.