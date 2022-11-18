Badal Faqed

Not Available

Two young brothers who are identical twins get separated from the orphanage. Faris is adopted by a police officer and his wife and later becomes a policeman, while Nabil is adopted by a belly dancer and spends his life living in poverty and becomes a drug addict due to his relationship with Mai, the daughter of a rich drug dealer. Both brothers meet each other for the first time as Faris tries to crackdown a dangerous drug cartel. Nabil on the other hand, has to follow orders from his bosses to make sure his brother does not succeed in foiling their plans.