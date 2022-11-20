Not Available

Badang is a very extraordinary person who is very strong and does many miraculous things with his strength after he has eaten the vomit of the water ghost who at first wanted to kill him. Eventhough he is strong there are certain things that he cant do due to the promise he has made with the water ghost. He can’t marry because he will end a dreadful death. Badan’s strength was known by the Sultan where he was appointed as a warrior of the Sultan. Apart from that he has also won many strength competitions across the country. While in all this fame he has fallen for a girl who has also fallen for him. But due to his promise to the water ghost he cant. So, who does he choose his powerful strength or his true love?