Uber MMA fighter manager Ivy Reed (B-movie action star of the '80s and '90s Cynthia Rothrock) is unique as a woman in a male-dominated field, using a special formula to find her champion fighters. Though her trainer Jimmy doesn't see eye to eye with her, he nevertheless works with her latest crop of "auditionees," Dustin, Connor, Tyler, Hunter and Mason, to see which will have the career making boost of being managed by Ivy. Written by [email protected]