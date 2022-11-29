Not Available

This compelling exposé takes a look at three female DJs who are unapologetically disrupting the Toronto hip-hop scene. The film chronicles the journey of women who are pursuing their passions and crafting their careers in a male-dominated industry. From the up-and-coming independent curator to the global powerhouse, these creatives have crafted a brand for themselves as industry leaders, without compromising who they are. They are paving the way for a generation of women and LGBTQ people, previously excluded from the social and cultural norms of the hip-hop world. It is the weirdos and nonconformists who are now redefining what it means to be a woman of colour in hip-hop. "Badassery" examines the social, political and cultural factors that enabled and empowered their success, such as the growing economization of social media, the rise of independent artists, and beauty as capital.