Not Available

What happens when a childhood rivalry never dies -- and only intensifies as the years pass by? For 20-somethings Kevin and Ryan, it means swallowing live goldfish every day. In the tradition of Christopher Guest films and TV's The Office, BADFISH is an uproariously funny mockumentary about the fictional underground world known to its devotees as the National & International Community of Competitors in the Association of Goldfish Eating (NIC CAGE).