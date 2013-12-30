Badges of Fury

2013

When a spate of eerie murders erupts across HK two troub/emaking cops are assigned to the case. Young maverick Wang and grizzled vet Huang who is fed up with his reckless younger partner always landing them in hot water. Reaching a dead end after discovering all the victims were former boyfriends of aspiring starlet Liu, the detectives must play a deadly game. One of them must go undercover as Liu’s lover to lure the killer out.