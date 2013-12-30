2013

Badges of Fury

  • Comedy
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 30th, 2013

Studio

Enlight Pictures

When a spate of eerie murders erupts across HK two troub/emaking cops are assigned to the case. Young maverick Wang and grizzled vet Huang who is fed up with his reckless younger partner always landing them in hot water. Reaching a dead end after discovering all the victims were former boyfriends of aspiring starlet Liu, the detectives must play a deadly game. One of them must go undercover as Liu’s lover to lure the killer out.

Cast

Wen ZhangWang Buer
Jet LiHuang Feihong
Liu ShishiLiu Jinshui
Michelle ChenAngela
Liu YanDai Yiyi
Raymond LamGao Min

