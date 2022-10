Not Available

Joe, Faiz, Tania and Kila are a group of medical students who are undergoing practical training in a hospital. They are given a task to carry out an anatomical inspection on the body of a recently deceased midwife, Mek Nak. But during the process, they do things that violate the ethics of doctors and humans. One of the students even steals some of Mek Nak`s belongings. Following this, strange things start happening to the group of students.