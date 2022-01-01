Badlanders

1991

Committed to overthrowing a bloodthirsty tyrant, brave freedom fighter Blaine (James Phillips) earns a one-way ticket to Prison Planet, an inhospitable wasteland where he battles violent goons and struggles to find Himshaw (Jack Willcox), the key to restoring peace and justice. Written and directed by Armand Gazarian, this sci-fi action film features plenty of comic relief from Dave Bean, who co-stars as a spineless businessman.