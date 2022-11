Not Available

Directed by Daniel B. Ullman in 1957. Wanting to follow in his late father's footsteps, eager reformer Steve Brewster (Rex Reason) runs for mayor of a small Montana town but is forced to flee and join a gang of notorious outlaws after he's provoked into killing two corrupt officials in self-defense. Gang leader Hammer (Emile Meyer) takes Steve in, and Steve falls for his daughter, Susan (Beverly Garland), but his loyalties are divided when he's appointed marshal of his hometown.