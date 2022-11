Not Available

After catching a glimpse of his friend Raja's beautiful sister Anu (Meera Jasmine) on videotape, Badra (Ravi Teja) is so enamored of her that he visits their home just to meet her. Unbeknownst to Badra, however, Anu's family is embroiled in a feud -- one that gets the rest of her clan killed by a gangster named Veeraiah (Pradeep Rawat). To protect the surviving Anu, Badra pulls out all the stops in this blood-splattered action flick.