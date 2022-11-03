Not Available

Badri (Vijay) is a troublemaker and a source of heartburn for his father (Kitty). So the father pins his hopes on his elder son, Vetri (Riyaz Khan), to win the kickboxing championship. Janu (Bhumika Chawla), Badri's neighbour, is in love with him but it is just one-sided as Badri considers her a good friend and a source of money (and since her dad is a garage owner, his gateway to new cars to impress the other girls). He falls in love with Mamathi (Monal), a rich girl, and poses as a rich guy to impress her. But he soon realises his mistakes and when his brother becomes bedridden, he decides to redeem himself in his father's eyes by fighting in the championship match. He finally redeems himself by defeating his opponent and at the same time, accepts Janu's love.