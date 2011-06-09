BadrI, a warrior and the protector of Badrinath temple, tries to revive Alakananda's faith in God. But certain circumstances lead his Guru to believe he's in love with her, causing bigger trouble for him. But in order to fulfill his promise, Badri fights back against Alakananda's cruel uncle, with the same pledge he had taken for the protection of religion and the people.
|Tamanna Bhatia
|Alakananda
|Prakash Raj
|Guru Beeshma Narayana
|Brahmanandam
|Kelly Dorji
|Master Bharath
|Tanikella Bharani
