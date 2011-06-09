2011

Badrinath

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 9th, 2011

Studio

BadrI, a warrior and the protector of Badrinath temple, tries to revive Alakananda's faith in God. But certain circumstances lead his Guru to believe he's in love with her, causing bigger trouble for him. But in order to fulfill his promise, Badri fights back against Alakananda's cruel uncle, with the same pledge he had taken for the protection of religion and the people.

Cast

Tamanna BhatiaAlakananda
Prakash RajGuru Beeshma Narayana
Brahmanandam
Kelly Dorji
Master Bharath
Tanikella Bharani

