A cool documentary covering the punk bands and punk scene of Los Angeles. Check out the underground clubs, performances, interviews and outtakes with the likes of The Superbees, The Newlydeads, Texas Terri & the Stiff Ones, Throwrag, Dragbeat, Extra Fancy, The Streetwalkin' Cheetahs, Motochrist, Pygmy Love Circus, The Hangmen, Coyote Shivers, Lo-Ball Bubble and Man Scouts of America.