Bag Of Bones

An author, Mike Noonan, has his life crash down around him when his wife, Jo, is struck by a bus and killed. Unable to quiet his mind and resume his career as a writer, Noonan decides to spend some time at their lakeside summer home in Maine. He finds little peace though as the nightmares that began with his wife's death continue. Noonan also becomes embroiled in a custody battle for a young girl, Kyra, between her mother, Mattie, and Mattie's father-in-law, Max Devore. As Noonan continues to be tormented by dreams and spirits, he learns that his own family history is tied into a generations-long curse that threatens Kyra's life. Noonan may soon be the girl's savior, or her killer.