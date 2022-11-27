Bagel Protocol

Not Available

In the 22nd century, the survivors of war, overpopulation and pollution are living in a virtual simulation, sealed away from the forgotten world outside. Here on the Quantum Bagel Network, souls live only for pleasure, freed by programs that provide every necessity. Everything was good, until one of the system administrators noticed an unauthorized Bagel Node had been attached to the network that contained a virus capable of wiping out the entire system by corrupting time and space.