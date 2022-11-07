Not Available

The region under Maharaj Singh's control is under-going drought and famine-like conditions, and the Maharaj orders that the treasury be made open so that his public does not suffer. His orders are not followed by his Senapati, Dhurjan Singh, and Mahamantri. When Singh finds out and confronts them, they kill him. They send their men after the Maharani and the Rajkumar, Amar Singh, however, Sher Khan helps them to escape. They hide Amar in Bhagwan Shri Ganesh's temple, and a poor gypsy couple find and adopt him. In the meantime Sher Khan and a devastated Maharani start organizing a rebellion amongst the people.