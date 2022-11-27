Baghdad Cop

Not Available

Policing Baghdad is a monumental task. The city has suffered decades of bloodshed owing to war, insurgency, invasion, aerial bombing, and sectarian killing. These ravages have mutilated the city's infrastructure and eroded social bonds. Domestic violence, suicide and child abandonment are all on the rise, and there's no longer a welfare system to pick up the pieces. Baghdad's underworld is brutal, and tribal conflicts and honour killings add to the turmoil. The Baghdad police force is the only institution trying to hold the city together. But they're weak and mismanaged, and have a reputation for corruption.