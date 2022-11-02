Baghdad Hospital

Not Available

Documentary, Military Documentaries, Social & Cultural Documentaries, HBO Documentaries, TV Documentaries - Baghdad's Al-Yarmouk Hospital overflows with civilians caught in the crossfire of Iraq's civil war. Dr. Omer Salih Mahdi's shocking documentary chronicles life and death in the ER as overtaxed staff care for the injured amid substandard conditions. Because it treats Shiites and Sunnis alike, the hospital itself has become a battle zone littered with atrocities, and the medical staff must brave attacks, despair and chaos to save lives.