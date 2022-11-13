Baghdad Texas

Not Available

A Middle Eastern dictator, fleeing his occupied country, finds himself near the Mexican border when his plane crashes. The only survivor , he stumbles into the highway and is hit by a truck driven by three redneck cowboys who take him to an exotic game ranch that is also their home. The wounded man is cared for by the ranch's housekeeper and cook. Despite the language barrier every character discovers something about themselves , along with a growing suspicion that this mysterious man may be a very famous, hunted criminal with a large bonty on his head.