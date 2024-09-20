2024

Bagman

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Colm McCarthy

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 20th, 2024

Studio

Lionsgate

For centuries and across cultures, parents have warned their children of the legendary Bagman, who snatches innocent children and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag—never to be seen again. Patrick McKee narrowly escaped such an encounter as a boy, which left him with lasting scars throughout his adulthood. Now, Patrick’s childhood tormentor has returned, threatening the safety of his wife Karina and son Jake.

Cast

Sam ClaflinPatrick McKee
Antonia ThomasKarina
Adelle LeonceAnna
William HopeChief Isaacs
Steven CreeLiam McKee
Sharon D. ClarkeBarbara

