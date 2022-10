Not Available

Bahaddur is a 2014 Indian Kannada language film directed by Chethan Kumar and produced by R. Srinivas. It stars Dhruva Sarja and Radhika Pandit in the lead roles. The supporting cast features P. Ravi Shankar, Achyuth Kumar, Jai Jagadish and Srinivasa Murthy. The film released on October 3, 2014, in 7.1 surround sound, the first in Kannada cinema.