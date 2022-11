Not Available

Bahana is a 1965 Indian Urdu film directed by Zahir Raihan under the banners Saregama. The film (Bahana), starring Sajjan, Meena Kumari, Anwar, Kumar, Pramila, Azurie, Sheela Vaz, was released in theatres in 1965. The film’s songs are composed by Madan Mohan Kohli and lyrics written by Rajendra Krishan.