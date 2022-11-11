Not Available

A singer and dancer par excellence, Lata lives a wealthy lifestyle with her dad, Choudhry Goverdhanlal Patwardhanlal and mom. Her parents would like her to get married to wealthy Shekhar, who she initially approves of. Shortly thereafter she meets with Vasant Kumar and both fall in love with each other. When Shekhar finds out that Lata does not want to marry him, he is enraged and starts to investigate Vasant's background. He finds out that Vasant's real name is Ashok, who is a writer for a magazine 'Bahar, has a relationship with a woman, and also has a son.