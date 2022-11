Not Available

A vacationing family heads to their remote ancestral home to celebrate Christmas, but when they begin to quarrel among themselves, opportunistic demons seize the chance to infiltrate the clan. It's up to the guardian spirit of the family's brave grandmother to save her grandkids from the terrorizing sinister forces. Aiza Seguerra, Gina Alajar, Gloria Romero, Maxine Magalona and Manilyn Reynes star in this chilling horror.